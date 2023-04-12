Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded at OTR Global

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.38.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.33. The company had a trading volume of 506,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

