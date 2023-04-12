Chiliz (CHZ) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Chiliz has a market cap of $869.83 million and $77.87 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,674,440 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

