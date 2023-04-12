China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,996 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $49,316.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,903 shares in the company, valued at $852,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,762.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,305 shares of company stock worth $3,548,625 in the last quarter. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. 305,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,138. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

