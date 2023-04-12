China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 50,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 3,422,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,415,582. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.19.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

