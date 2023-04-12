China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,618,264,000 after acquiring an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 1,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 782,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,673,000 after purchasing an additional 151,206 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.47. 152,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.11 and its 200-day moving average is $146.92. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $206.38.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.33.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $68,551.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,460,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $68,551.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,460,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,802 shares of company stock worth $26,960,110. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

