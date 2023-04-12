China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) by 30,330.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,543 shares during the quarter. uniQure comprises 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.28% of uniQure worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after buying an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 6,446.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 544,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 536,182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 11.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,259,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 440,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 7.0% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,393,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

uniQure Stock Performance

In other uniQure news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $135,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,069.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,919 shares of company stock worth $261,748. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

QURE remained flat at $18.76 on Wednesday. 34,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,256. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 119.07% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

