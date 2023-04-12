China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 16.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,725,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,033,000 after purchasing an additional 675,379 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Price Performance

LI stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 1,332,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,174,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Li Auto Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.