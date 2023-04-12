China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.10. 82,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,202. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.14. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $392.79.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.18.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

