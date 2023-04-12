China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,798 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 1,289,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.