China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,616 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 842,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,303. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

