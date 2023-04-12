China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 26,979 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.91. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

