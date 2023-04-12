China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,128,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $959,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,998 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,340,000 after buying an additional 168,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Repligen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,753,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,859. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.09. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $179.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

