Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.04. 109,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 540,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KDNY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The business had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $613,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $112,688.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,594.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,671 shares of company stock worth $10,472,904. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 136,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 41,769 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

