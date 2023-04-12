ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.66

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as low as $1.40. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 74,979 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ChromaDex from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

ChromaDex Stock Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional Trading of ChromaDex

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 77.39% and a negative net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $1,275,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,745,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 469,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 1,004.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Featured Articles

