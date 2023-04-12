CIBC Lowers E Automotive (TSE:EINC) to Neutral

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$7.00. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EINC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on E Automotive from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:EINC traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$3.31. 101,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.15. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$3.00 and a 1-year high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.