Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,868,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

