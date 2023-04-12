Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 165 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 392.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $336.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $354.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.11 and its 200-day moving average is $327.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

