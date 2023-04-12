Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,835 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $81.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

