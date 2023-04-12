Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,081 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2,844.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $376.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $398.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

