Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VLUE stock opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.