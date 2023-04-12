Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Analysts at Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Clearwater Analytics has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -410.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,273,756.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James Douglas Price sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 174,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $3,439,966.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,501,459 shares in the company, valued at $187,273,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,530,926 shares of company stock valued at $228,140,587 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Further Reading

