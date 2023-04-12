Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. 62,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 114,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.25.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.