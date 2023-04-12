Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.60–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.53 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.

Cognyte Software Stock Up 18.8 %

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

About Cognyte Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 118.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth about $216,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

