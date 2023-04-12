Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.60–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.53 million. Cognyte Software also updated its FY24 guidance to ($1.24) EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on CGNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company.
NASDAQ CGNT opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.33.
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
