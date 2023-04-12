Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 75,065 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.