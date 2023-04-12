Comcast (NYSE:CCZ) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.60 and last traded at $56.90. Approximately 1,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 3,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.90.

Comcast Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a $0.3576 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

