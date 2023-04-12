Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) is Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Commercial Vehicle Group accounts for about 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 1.39% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 313,049 shares in the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI remained flat at $7.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,718. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $242.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $234.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.51 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,627.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

