Community Bank N.A. Acquires 695 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $623.64. The company had a trading volume of 457,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,961. The company has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

