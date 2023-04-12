Community Bank N.A. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HON traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.98. 1,081,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,161. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.66 and a 200-day moving average of $201.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

