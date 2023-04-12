Community Bank N.A. Has $2 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $136.44. 308,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,857. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

