Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.38. 96,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,747. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

