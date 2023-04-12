Community Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,330 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Amcor by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Amcor by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 1,752,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.06%.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.