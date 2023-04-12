Community Bank N.A. Sells 222 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Community Bank N.A. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.83. The stock had a trading volume of 304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,963. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $499.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.45. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

