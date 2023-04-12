Community Bank N.A. Sells 88,126 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $13,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.80. 978,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,309. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $99.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

