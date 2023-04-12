Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $488.73. The stock had a trading volume of 471,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,499. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

