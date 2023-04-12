Comparing Sidus Space (SIDU) & Its Peers

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sidus Space to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sidus Space and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sidus Space 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sidus Space Competitors 180 647 1140 80 2.55

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 59.71%. Given Sidus Space’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sidus Space has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Sidus Space and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sidus Space $7.29 million -$12.84 million -0.69 Sidus Space Competitors $41.12 billion $970.90 million 25.04

Sidus Space’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sidus Space. Sidus Space is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Sidus Space has a beta of -1.51, suggesting that its share price is 251% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space’s competitors have a beta of 5.34, suggesting that their average share price is 434% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sidus Space and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sidus Space -176.07% -171.41% -102.21% Sidus Space Competitors -21.80% 15.23% -9.99%

Summary

Sidus Space competitors beat Sidus Space on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Sidus Space Company Profile

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

