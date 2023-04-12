Compound Market Cap Hits $312.04 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $312.04 million and approximately $25.66 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $42.94 or 0.00142670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00069084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00037100 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00037651 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.31554562 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $23,499,030.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

