Computacenter (LON:CCC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($33.44) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.29) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,674 ($33.11).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of Computacenter stock traded down GBX 13.13 ($0.16) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,254.87 ($27.92). The company had a trading volume of 47,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,380. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.09, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,187.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,036.58. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 1,780 ($22.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,928 ($36.26).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.