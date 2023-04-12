Conflux Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $345.55 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,874.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00307888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00073735 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.49 or 0.00540579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.53 or 0.00430252 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,765,429 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,591,247.5908804 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38774811 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $333,738,229.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

