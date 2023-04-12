Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 17,694 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,904,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,006.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 782,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 744,902 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,777,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,486,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,706. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $19.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.