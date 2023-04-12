Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource makes up approximately 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Builders FirstSource worth $26,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,845,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,750,000 after purchasing an additional 468,391 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $27,487,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,405,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 391,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $22,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 659,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

