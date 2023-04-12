Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.26.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.68. 1,047,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,414,090. The firm has a market cap of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.02. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

