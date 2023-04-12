Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $16.05 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after buying an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after buying an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46,868.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,192,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,596,000 after buying an additional 5,181,261 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,464,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,961,000 after buying an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.20. 433,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,864. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

