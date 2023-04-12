Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,816 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 46,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSTG remained flat at $26.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 702,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,923. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 124.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.