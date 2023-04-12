Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $19.85 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 38,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,846,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevance Health Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.26.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.99. The company had a trading volume of 299,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,739. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.02 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

