Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,036 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for approximately 1.4% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,597,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,602,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. 342,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,275. The firm has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total value of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

