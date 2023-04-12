Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.77.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,983. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $212.93 and a 1-year high of $462.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Stories

