Core Alternative Capital Acquires 6,670 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.63. The stock had a trading volume of 409,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,257. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average of $232.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

