Core Alternative Capital Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Core Alternative Capital reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital owned 0.07% of Mosaic worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,862,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,353,000 after buying an additional 68,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The stock had a trading volume of 973,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

