Core Alternative Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 2.1% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.05. The stock had a trading volume of 653,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,692. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.61. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.