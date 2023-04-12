Core Alternative Capital Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3,832.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.37. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

